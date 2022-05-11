James wins Melton Mowbray Golf Club stanbleford

Golf news

He recorded 37 points to see off runner-up Gerry Stephens (35 points) and Steve Savage (34 points).

The Air Ambulance Am-Am Stableford was held on Saturday.

A total of 27 teams entered the event held in memory of Bob Luke.

The entry fees totalled £428, which was donated to the Air Ambulance.

Top 10: 1 D. Mackie, K. Owen, P. Harrison, B. Boyce 103, 2 N. Travis, M. Travis, D. Clater, R. Freeman 98, 3 J. Drennan, A. Blunt, C. Sharpe, G. Daunt 97, 4 J. Orridge, R. Catton, S. McNeill, C. Kitchen 95 ocb, 5 M. Lewis, K. Tomblin, K. Longbottom, D. Benzie 95, 6 P. Curtis, M. Curtis, M. Watchorn, B. Geeson 94, 7 A. Spencer, R. Allen, D. Woolley, A. Renwick 93, 8 S. Pollard, J. Mogg, D. Poolan, J. Hirst 92 ocb, 9 J. Kisiel, M. Hall, P. Gough, R. Grieve 92 ocb, 10 I. Robson, L. Robson, A. Corcoran, P. Heaver 92 ocb.

The Seniors held the Tom Eadon Memorial Competition and the winner with a net 68 on count back was Stephen Harris, ahead of runner-up Julian Kisiel (68) and third-place Graham Page (69).

The County Foursomes Knockout saw Melton’s Ray Catton and Mike Hoggan defeat Market Harborough 3&1.

The ladies played the Coronation Foursomes, won by Alison Gatward and Liz Clarke on 38 points.

Jane Berry and Sally Hudson finished in second place on 35.