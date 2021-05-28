Hamper prize for Melton Mowbray Golf Club's Bennett
Twenty-three ladies turned out to play a medal competition at Melton Mowbray GC’s Lady President’s Day, organised by current Lady President Karen Middleton.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:39 am
The greens had just been ironed so were running true but the fairways proved to be still quite sticky due to the recent rain.
Hampers from Dickinson and Morris were presented in the clubhouse to winners and runners-up as well as to the player taking the least number of putts.
Results: Overall winner - Sue Bennett (nett 79); Least putts - Kathie Finn (29); Winner Division Two - Anne Creed; Runner-up Division Two - Alison Gatward; Winner Division One - Dee Hughes; Runner-up Division One - Nancy Denny.