Greensome success for Melton Mowbray GC's Denny and Breward

Sport news.

Nancy Denny and Glynis Breward came out on top as Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies section played a greensome competition.

The winners carded a nett 44.8.

In second were Jean Moulds and Maureen McCall on nett 46 with Lady Captain Joan Allen and Anne Creed third on nett 49.6.

The Seniors played the latest round of the George Houghton Competition.

First with 39 points was Richard Grieve, followed by Stephen Harris on 38 points and third-place Colin Kitchen with 36 points on countback.

The leaderboard after three rounds showed Richard Grieve leading with 25 points, head of Richard Faubert and Stephen Harris on 23.

Joe Carrington is third with 19 and Haydn Snow fourth on 18.

Haydn and Liz Snow won the latest Monday Mingles with nett 36.0.

Bob Luke and Margaret Smale were second with nett 37.8 while Eddie and Gay Cham and Paul and Kate Britton tied for third on nett 39.0.