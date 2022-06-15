Golfers get a taste of the Pork Pie Open

Mark Poolan won the giant pork pie at the open.

This event – sponsored by Dickinsons and Morris for the last 27 years – is for pairs of gents, playing a better-ball stableford format.

This year saw a field of 220 players taking part with the first group teeing off just before 7.30am and the last ones at 3.38pm.

The winners were presented with their prizes by Stephen Hallam, brand ambassador for Dickinsons and Morris.

In addition to the normal golfing prizes of best scores and nearest the pin, there was a driving accuracy challenge on the first hole, with a large pork pie placed in the centre of the fairway 210 yards from the tee.

The aim is to get as close to pie as possible and Mark Poolan of Westerhope GC did that with an incredible drive, the ball finishing just 18 inches from the pie, which he duly took home.

Some observers claimed his ball actually hit the pie.

The top ten pairs were only separated by three points.

Overall winners were Greg Shelton and Graham McNaughton (Rutland Water GC) with 44 points.

In second were Simon Wells (Birstall GC) and David Wells (Melton Mowbray GC) with a score of 43 points on countback.

In third with 43 points was Gerry Stephens and James Denny (Melton Mowbray GC).

Other prizes were awarded for nearest the pin on the 7th (Kevin Nugent, South Chesterfield GC), the 16th (Ian Bullimore, South Chesterfield GC) and nearest the pin in three on the par-five 11th (Gary Mitchell, Beedles Lake GC).

The sale of refreshments at the half way house raised £520 towards the Captain’s charity Alzheimer's research.

Melton's seniors’ patchy away form continued with a 4-2 loss at Scraptoft. Melton's winning pair was Dave wells and Haydn Snow (3&1) with Joe Carrington and Devid Bentley and Charlie Chapman and al Terzza getting halves

The ladies played their first handicap league match against Lingdale, all matches going to the 18th and the match was halved.