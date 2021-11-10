Gay and Eddie on top at Melton Mowbray Mingles match

The Dracula's Wedding quartet sunk puts and teeth!

The Melton Mowbray Golf Club Mingles match saw Gay and Eddie Cham win with a net 32 points, followed in second by Liz Clarke and Steve Harrison with 33.2 net.

Margaret Smale and Bob Luke were third on net 33.8.

The best fourball on the day was Liz Clarke, Steve Harrison and Margaret Smale and Bob Luke with a combined score of 67 points.

Fifty pairs entered a Canadian foursomes competition.

Winners were Ian Robson and Lucas Robson with 45 points, ahead of second-place Jordan Hirst and Thomas Wing on 44 points.

In third on count back were Paul Gough and Julian Kisiel with 42 points, pipping Martin Hall and Neil Farish.

Brian Kirkup and Alan Hodgkinson were fifth, also on 42 points.

The Seniors played a two ball Texas scramble with Bob Purkis and Julian Kisiel finishing in top spot with 64.

In second were Phil Millward and Neil Farish on 65 and third, after a countback between five pairs all recording net 68, were David McKain and Brian Shilham.

The club was overrun by ghastly ghosts and ghouls all hoping to win the Ladies’ Scary Scramble Open.

The day proved to be frightful fun with a close fought competition for both the golfing and fancy dress honours.

In first with 64.9 points were No Bones From Belton Park/Belton Woods a team comprising Carol Stothard, Jackie Wilson, Louise Barrett and Kylie Walker.

In second with 67.4 points were Par for the Corpse from Mapperley - Jane Baxter, Bev West, Ann Lindley and Maggie Burrows.

Hell’s Hookers were third with 68.4 points.

Lynne Marlow, Sue Day, Joyce Thacker and Sue Winston were also from Mapperley.

Nearest the pin on the 14th was Maggie Burrows (Mapperley) and the longest drive on the 11th was Nicky Sorrel (Erewash Valley).

The fancy dress winners were Draculas Wedding, the Melton team of Dee Hughes, Bettyne Norton, Pat Barnes and Cheryl Osbourne.

Last Sunday should have seen the first round of the Autumn Trophy being played, but the weather was so bad that the decision was taken to postpone it.

The first round now will be on November 21 and an additional date will be added in March.

Last Tuesday saw much improved weather for the final round of the Tony Houghton competition for the seniors.

Winner on the day was Joe Carrington with 34 points.