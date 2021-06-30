Foster, Denny, Harvey and Hirst claim victories at Melton Mowbray GC championship

From left are Jordan Hirst, John Harvey, Club Captain David Hirst, Kieran Foster and Nancy Denny.

A total of 39 players entered the Melton Mowbray GC Club Championship, played over 36 holes.

The course yet again in excellent condition, set the scene for the club's low handicap golfers to exhibit their golfing skills and the spectators were not disappointed.

Congratulations goes to the overall winner and new 2021 club champion Kieran Foster with very good scores of Gross 70 + 72 = 142.

Also congratulations to John Harvey, the Seniors' club champion with Gross 81 + 84 = 165.

The net club champion was Jordan Hirst Net 71 + 68 = 139.

Morning Net Sweep results: 1 Phil Curtis net 70, 2 Stuart Rose net 71 ocb, 3 Kieran Foster net 71ocb, 4 John Harvey net 71 ocb.

Afternoon Net Sweep results: 1 Jordan Hirst net 68, 2 Stuart Rise net 69, 3 Jack Griffin net 70, 4 Ben Turner net 71.

The Ladies' Club Championship was also played over 36 holes on Sunday.

Dee Hughes carded the only birdie of the day on the 16th and 'Drina Terzza claimed the net winner position.

However, Nancy Denny won the Ladies' club champion title with the lowest gross score.

In the Leicestershire and Rutland Seniors Inter-Club Team Knockout, Melton Mowbray came up against a very strong Rothley Park team and - although a number of the matches were very close - Melton could not close the gap.

Rothley were the eventual winners with 3.5 points to 1.5 points.

Melton winning pairs were Alan Smith and Dick Chapman with David Bentley and Richard Grieve achieving a very well deserved half.

Melton's mixed team were put to the sword by an experienced South Kyme team with a loss of 6 points to 1.

The Melton winning pairing were Steve Middleton and Dee Hughes.

Thirty-five pairs entered Saturday's fun competition of a Canadian foursomes on a day with a complete change in the weather.

It was breezy and the temperature dropping to around 9 degrees which was to be a different acquisition for the golfers to the previous few sunny days.