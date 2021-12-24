Festive successes at Melton Mowbray GC

Pictured front row from left are Phil Milward, Bob Luke and Dick Chapman. Also pictured is seniors captain Richard Faubert.

The latest men’s Saturday competition at Melton Mowbray Golf Club was a two from four Am-Am.

Twenty teams (12 four-man teams and eight three-man teams) competed.

It was decided that a three-man team had a disadvantage in this format, and eight per cent would be added to their overall points score.

Bill Crichton, Pete Poolan, Neil Eaves and Alan Newton.

Results: 1 N. Travis, D. Stroud, R. Freeman 92 pts (85 +8%); 2 D. Bentley, D. Hirst, R. Haines, J. Carrington 85pts; 3 C. Kitche, R. Catton, G. Kitchen, S. McNeill 83pts ocb; 4 G. Stephens, P. Middleton, B. Luke, I. Solloway 83 pts.

In the Two’s sweep there were 22 shares: 4 shares - Shaun James, Richard South, Alec Thornber; 2 shares - Guy Fishwick, Russell Freeman, Nigel Blunt, Mark Lewis, Steve Burton.

The seniors played their Christmas Competition over 14 holes in a Texas Scramble format with a combination of normal holes and three mega holes - from the second tee to the third green, the eight tee to the ninth green and the 12th tee to the 13th green.

The results were very close but in the end the winning team was Phil Millward, Bob Luke and Dick Chapman with 50.15.

Gerry Stephens, Ken Longbottom, David Moss and Dave Gatward also scored 50.15 but the tiebreaker went to winning team.

Mike Hoggan, Eddie Cham, Bob Parkinson and Ken Kirk came in third with 50.8.

The men’s Christmas competition was held on Sunday.

An excellent turnout of 74 members took part in the Christmas three club and a putter Texas scramble played over 14 holes with the course being played backwards.

Prizes are awarded to all participants with the last team picking up the festive stuffing and vegetables.

In the murky conditions there were some excellent scores with the outcome only being decided in the last few holes.

Results: 1 Pete Poolan, Neil Eaves, Alan Newton, and Bill Crichton 48; 2 Richard South, Clive Sharpe and Nigel Blunt 51 ocb; 3 Kevin Robertson, Mezz Watchorn Richard Kendall and Alan Parkes 51; Nearest the Pin - Steve Wright.

The last Mingles session before the Christmas break saw some good results.

Coming out on top were Mike and Gill Hoggan with 33.6, followed by Paul and Kate Britton with 35.0 and Haydn and Liz Snow on 36.7.

The best fourball was Paul and Kate Britton with Haydn and Liz Snow on 71.7.