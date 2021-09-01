Farmer wins Melton Mowbray GC's Compton Cup

Golf news...

Billy Farmer has won Melton Mowbray Golf Club's Compton Cup competition.

The fifth and final round was won By Charlie Fitzgerald with net 64.

Second was Farmer on 68 and third on the day was Alan Parkes with 72 on countback.

Farmer was the overall winner with a score of 64 (best four from five), with Charlie Fitzgerald the runner-up on 58 and Bill Crichton third on 42 points.

Bob Purkis won the over 70s Cup.

This was a stableford competition with Bob scoring 38 points, beating Richard Faubert on countback.

Julien Kiesel was third with 37 points.

The traditional Captain’s Drive-In had been cancelled due to the pandemic, so an alternative event was held - a nine-hole event for teams of three, with the best two stableford scores to count on each hole.

Thirty players took part with the team of Ben Shouler, Rob Allen and Mick Wheatley winning with a superb 46 points.

The real winner on the day was the Headway charity, who received £215.

A total of 41 pairs entered the Greenhall Cup, a better ball stableford with Shaun James and Liam Wright winning with 50 points.

Runners-up were Brendan Boyce and Nigel Blunt on 48 with Mick Jordan and Mick Pollard third on 47.

The latest round of the annual Race to Woodhall Spa competition resulted in Peter Middleton being the overall winner with a net 64.

Division One (9-15.4) was won by Shaun James (67 net) with Mick Wilson (69 ocb) second and Andrew Spencer (69) third.

Division Two (15.5+) was won by Alex Thom with a net 69. Tony Middleton (70 ocb) finished second with Nigel Shaw (70) third.

The current overall leader of the RWS is Billy Farmer with 1990 points, followed by Ian Hickman (1885), Bill Crichton (1830), Steve Burton (1770) and Darren Mackie (1585).

The next round is on Saturday, with extra points to be won as this event incorporates a bowl and two cup competitions.

The Seniors team have enjoyed a busy schedule.

A match at home to Radcliffe on Trent which was halved 4-4.

Melton's winners were Eddie Cham, who put in a fantastic performance against a good pairing, and Charlie Chapman 4&3, Brian Wray and Richard Haines 1up and Richard Faubert and Mick Cavani 2&1.

David Bentley and Joe Carrington, Nigel Vernon and Pete Rayers halved their games.

Away at Toft the team lost 5.5-0.5, the whitewash avoided by Mick Cavani and Richard Haines.

Away at Mapperley, Melton lost 5-1, the only win secured by Seniors captain David Bentley and Jim McQuillan.