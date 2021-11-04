Family affair at Stoke Rochford Golf Club, while Taylor wins charity stableford

Stoke Rochford's Pam Watson receives her trophy from mum Ruth Greenfield.

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors’ annual charity individual stableford competition - held in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal - was played last Wednesday.

A total of 69 people played in tricky windy conditions, but it remained dry.

On the day a magnificent £705 was raised for the charity from entry fees and the clubhouse raffle, which was very well supported.

The winner of the competition with 38 points was Ken Taylor.

In second place was Barry Gaunt with 37 points on countback and, in third place, was Ray Elsome, also with 37 points.

In winning the competition, Ken Taylor becomes the second winner of the Joe Lindley Trophy.

Seniors Winter Warmers points were awarded in the Poppy competition and the early leader with eight points is Peter Tate, closely followed by Ray Elsome with seven.

The ladies played in a Stableford competition last Saturday.

Winner on the day was Philipa Smith with 28 points.

Lynn Ewart was second with 27 points and Shelia Dugmore came third with 26 points.

This Saturday saw 16 ladies take part in the Golden Jubilee Trophy.

The trophy is a beautiful glass vase witch was first presented by former Lady Captain Ruth Greenfield in 2004.

This year Ruth presented it to her daughter Pam Watson, who won with net 74, beating Vice-Captain Jane White by one point (net 75).