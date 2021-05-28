Excellent eagles but Pennycook prevails

Don Pennycook and Brian Ayton.

The Second Round of the Stoke Rochford Seniors Trophy was held last Wednesday.

In wet conditions for some, a total of 44 players ventured out.

The winner with a fantastic 40 points was Don Pennycook.

Eddie Plant was second with 36 points on countback.

Don Werner finished third, also with a tally of 36 points.

After two of the eight rounds, the overall leader is Pennycook (74 points), ahead of second place Glyn Staines (73) and David Hamilton (70) in third.

During the Trophy round there were two seniors who carded exceptional eagles.

Eddie Plant had an eagle three on the par five second and Brian Ayto holed his five iron for a two on the par four ninth hole.

The MVLGA championships were held at Stoke Rochford last Thursday, which saw 69 ladies from all over the country playing in what felt like winter conditions.

Division One saw Marcella Tuttle finish first with with net 74 and a hole in one, while second-place Sue Penfold pipped Sophie Beardsall on countback.

In Division Two, Stoke Rochford’s Pam Watson won with net 75.

Second was Gill Andrews (net 76) with Christine Ellis (net 77) third.

The weather was kind for Saturday’s Chandler Bowl.

Winners with a fantastic score of 42 points was the team of Norma Varley and Leven Li.