Dugmore wins Stoke Rochford Open title

High scores were in short supply but one player excelled - Keith Dugmore of Stoke Rochford scored 41 points which was three points clear of the field, making him overall champion for the second time having previously lifted the title in 2005.
Results: Group C (74 years plus) - Winner & overall champion Keith Dugmore 41pts, 2 Eddie Malloy 35, 3 Phillip Gurr (Kings Lynn) 34; Group B (64-72 years) - 1 Brian White 36, 2 Jeff Purdy 35, 3 Randy Reynolds (Fakenham) 34; Group A (55-63 years): 1 Robert Griffin 38, 2 Martin Harvey 37 ocb, 3 Peter Smith 37 ocb; Nearest the Pins: 3rd Don Werner, 7th Ian Woodhouse (Ely), 12th Martin Harvey, 17th Mark Darnell.Stoke Rochford rleft Luffenham Heath with a 4-3 win.
Mike Thornton & Eddie Plant won 4&3, Steve Anderson & Keith Dugmore won 1 up, Brian Ayto & Graham Manton lost 4&2, Ian Thomas & Adrian Stannard lost 2&1, Glyn Staines & Chris Woof won 5&4, Brian White and Peter Gill lost 2&1, Don Werner & David Hamilton won 2&1.
Stoke’s annual fixture against Longcliffe was a 6-2 win.
Darrell Knight & Mike Thornton lost 2&1, Ron Kent & John Martindale won 7&6, Barry Mitchell & Bert Tregidgo won 4&2, Brian Draper & Keith Dugmore halved, Eddie Plant & Don Werner won 4&2, Steve Anderson & Ian Thomas won 6&5, Peter Gill & Andrew Edwards won 4&2, Jim Price & Doug Lyne halved.