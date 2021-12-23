Dolby's round sound at Stoke Rochford Golf Club

Golf news.

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors’ Winter Warmer was a nine-hole competition played prior to the Christmas Lunch.

The weather was excellent, the course was in great condition which was reflected in the scoring.

A number of the ladies also joined in the competition.

The winner with 20 points was Alan Dolby.

In second place with 19 points was Greg Ewart and in third place on countback (last three holes) was John Wright with 18 points.

Best lady was Jane White with 17 points.

The leader in the Winter Warmer competition remains Glyn Staines with 26 points.

In second place is John Wright with 24 points and in third place with 21 points is Don Werner.