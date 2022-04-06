Dolby wins Stoke Rochford GC Winter Warmer for eighth time

Golf news

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors played the final round of this year’s Winter Warmers - with Alan Dolby the overall winner for the eighth time.

A small field of 23 players participated due to the forecasted bad weather, which in the event was okay.

The final round was individual stableford and the winner with 40 points was Martin Billson.

In second place with 38 points on countback was John Batty and third was Dolby, also with 38.

For the eighth time in the past 17 years Dolby has come out on top of the Winter Warmers competition.

This year the competition comprised 23 rounds, a record number as none were lost to the weather.

Ironically the day after the final round the course was closed due to a snow covering.

Overall placings: 1 Alan Dolby 56 pts, 2 Jim Davidson 48, 3 Keith Dugmore 46 ocb, 4 Brian White 46, 5 Darrell Knight 43, 6 Don Werner 42.

Mike Nixon, Ken Taylor, Mike Thornton and David Hamilton all finished the series with 14 single points.