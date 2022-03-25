Dolby in front after latest Warmer win at Stoke Rochford Golf Club
By John Wright
By Duncan Browne
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:56 am
Stoke Rochford Seniors’ latest Winter Warmer was a two ball Bamford Multiplier.
Some great scores were recorded in a difficult format.
Results: 1 Alan Dolby and Steve Major 75pts, 2 Alan Donaldson and Keith Eldred 74pts, 3 Colin Howett and Ernie Armstrong 73pts ocb.
Alan Dolby is the overall leader with 48 point ahead of second-place Brian White (44) and Darrell Knight and Jim Davidson (joint third, 41).
The leader in the Slack Goblet with 14 points is David Hamilton.