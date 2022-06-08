Dee hits hole in one on way to winning Dorothy Nall Cup at Melton Mowbray GC

Dee Hughes hit a hole in one at Melton GC.

In second place was Jean Moulds with a nett 74.

As far as records show this was the first hole in one by a lady for almost 10 years.

In the men's section, 25 teams entered the Texas Scramble Medal which was very close.

Results: 1 N. Travis, M. Travis, M. Kerr, G. Potter 54 nett ocb; 2 J. Orridge, S. McNeill, R. Catton, C. Kitchen 54 nett ocb; 3 S. Burton, R. Foster, S. Badham, W. McNeill 54 nett; 4 A. Halls, J. Wade, K. Yates, S. Young 55 nett ocb.

A total of 49 members played in Tuesday’s midweek RWS Stableford.

Results: Overall winner - Brian Haines 42 pts; Division One (Handicap 0-14.6) - 1 Darren Mackie 39 pts, 2 Kris Owen 38 pts ocb, 3 Adrian Green 38 pts ocb; Division Two (14.7+) - 1 Rob Allen 39 pts, 2 Jason Orridge 38 pts, 3 Nigel Blunt 36 pts; Two’s Sweep 4 shares - Kris Owen, Frazer Jones; 2 shares - John Harvey, Nigel Blunt, Bill Crichton.

Due to the forecast of inclement weather there was an unusually small field for Tuesday's Seniors Matchday Stableford competition.

The winner with a good score of 39 points was Bob Parkinson, followed by Nigel Vernon on 38. In third place was Brian McKain with 34.

The Senior team had another close home victory, defeating Mapperley 3.5-2.5.