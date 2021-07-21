Cropwell Bishop Stilton Open attracts competitors from across region to Melton Mowbray GC

Some of the competitors from the over 35s versus under 35s event.

More than 200 golfers from all over the East Midlands turned out for the Cropwell Bishop Stilton Open at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.

The competition was a fourball Am-Am with two scores out of four to count on every hole.

With excellent weather and a course well prepared over several days by the greens staff, it was going to be a day of high scores and competitors were not disappointed.

The first six teams were only separated by four points with excellent scores.

Every golfer would be the recipient of a piece of Cropwell Bishop Stilton, the sponsor for the competition, to take home after their round of golf.

Many visitors commented on the excellent condition of the course and the way the event was organised, a credit to everyone involved on the day.

Results: 1 Dylon Ross, Pzul Thwzites, Neil Tee-Boon and Simon Linnell 88 points, 2 Ian Solloway, Brian Cole, M. Turner and P. Scattergood 87, 3 D. Anthony, A. Fotherby, D. Mathews and B. Beardsmore 86 ocb, 4 P. Smith, D. Hall, P. Brown and A. Kirk 86, 5 D. Spalding, T. Gosrani, C. Budd and R. Cree 85, 6 A. Green, D. Knight, G. Green and J. Green 84.

A total of 81 players entered the Petfoods Trophy competition.

Results: 1 Danny Raven 65 net, 2 Ian Hickman 66 net ocb, 3 Toby Earl 66 net ocb, 4 Shaun James 67 net ocb, 5 Graham Jardine 67.

Twenty-one players also entered the Compton Cup.

Results: 1 Alex Renwick 69 net, 2 Doug Woolley 71 net, 3 Josh Moore 74 net.

What started out as a challenge between Sam Pollard and Andy Blunt turned into a full blown match between the under 35s and over 35s.

The format was a pairs foursome match with 16 aside.

The under 35s and over 35s were captained by Sam Pollard and Andy Blunt respectively.

The sixes were evenly matched on paper and the overall outcome was a draw when scores were added after every team played the full 18 holes.

The outcome was a sudden death playoff starting at the first then the ninth until a pairing was victorious.

The playoff saw Sam and Jack Griffin against Andy and Ian Hickman.

The first was halved in five and with Jack going out of bounds on the ninth.