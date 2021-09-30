Captain Bentley leads team to victory at Melton Mowbray GC

Jason Palmer with County President Phil Askew and Melton Mowbray Club Captain David Hirst.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club's Seniors Captain versus Vice-Captain match was played in near perfect weather.

Captain David Bentley’s team came out on top winning 5.5 -3.5, although David didn’t manage to win his singles game, losing to Vice-Captain Richard Faubert.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club's Muir Cup Knockout final was won by Kris Owen, with Brendan Boyce finishing as runner-up.

The Seniors played Ullesthorpe Court and lost a closely-fought match 3.5-2.5.

The last pairing needed to win to secure a draw but could only manage a half.

Winning pairs were David Bentley/Roger Merchant, Mike Hoggan/ Dennis Dayman with Charlie Chapman/Richard Haines getting the half.

The team had better luck on the road at Greetham Valley where the match was halved 3-3.

Winning pairs were David Bentley/Ken Longbottom, Phil Millward/Roger Merchant and Steve Harris/Nigel Vernon.

The latest round of the RWS was a Medal competition with 106 players taking part.

The overall winner was Dave Poolan with a net 66.

Results: Division One (0-12.4) 1 Danny Raven 67, 2 Jake Mogg 69 ocb; Division Two (12.5-20.4_ - 1 Adrian Grant 68 ocb, 2 David Taylor 68; Division Three (20.5+) - 1 Alan Hodgkinson 72, 2 Brian Haines 73; Best Gross - Jake Mogg 72.

There are a couple of changes at the top of the RWS leader board with one more event to come.

Ian Hickman now leads with 2120 points, ahead of Billy Farmer (2065), Steve Burton (2000), Brendan Boyce (1950) and Bill Crichton (1830).

The final round - a nine-hole stableford - will be held today (Thursday).

A nine-hole medal was played with Ian Hickman winning with net 33, followed by Mick Curtis 34 ocb and Rob Allen 34.

Best gross of the day was by Jake Mogg with 38 points ocb.

Melton played host to teams from Rothley Park and Kirby Muxloe for the Seniors' Team Finals, where teams of 10 played an aggregate betterball stableford.

After a closely contested matched Rothley Park eventually came out winners.

Melton hosted the prestigious Leicestershire County Champion of Champions tournament where individual club champions competed over 36 holes.