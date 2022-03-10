Brittons best of Minglers at Melton Mowbray GC

Sport news.

Paul and Kate Britton finished first at Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s Monday Mingles competition.

They returned to the clubhouse with an excellent nett 33.0.

In second were Haydn and Liz Snow with nett 37.0.

A nett 38.4 saw Denis Dayman and Alison Gatward finish in third spot.

The best fourball was Paul and Kate Britton and Mike and Gill Hoggan with a nett 72.6.