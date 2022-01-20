Britton best of the bunch at Melton Mowbray Golf Club

Sport news.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s ladies played a nine-hole three-clubs-and-a-putter stableford, requiring a considerable degree of improvisation.

Kate Britton was first with 16 points, followed by Nancy Denny and Julia Brown on 13 with identical cards.

The seniors played the first round of the George Houghton Trophy.

Scoring was very close with only four points separating the top 10 places.

First was Brian Wray with 36 points on countback from Steve Harris.

Richard Grieve was third, again on countback with 34 points.

The latest round of the Mingles saw Liz Clarke and Steve Harrison win with a net 35.2.

Newcomers to Mingles Glynis Breward and Norman Starks were second with a net 37.4 and Alison Gatward and Denis Dayman were third with net 39.4.