Boyce wins latest round of Melton Mowbray Golf Club Autumn Trophy

Sport news

Round five of the Autumn Trophy was played at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Sunday with one to count on the par fives, two on the par fours and all three on the par threes.

Results: 1 Brendan Boyce, Darren Mackie and Giles Hinch 84 points; 2 Joe Wilson, Joe Carnell and Ken Kirk 81 points; 3rd John Harvey, Shaun James and Charlie Chapman with 80 points; Nearest the pin: Darren Mackie.

With the best four scores counting the overall leader is Brendan Boyce on 36 points followed closely by Darren Mackie on 34 points.

With one round to go on April 3 there are eight players in the mix for the first trophy of the season.

On a reduced course Melton’s ladies played an eight-hole stableford.

Winner Alison Gatward’s score was enhanced by chipping a five pointer on the fifth.