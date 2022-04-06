Boyce claims Melton Mowbray Golf Club's Autumn Trophy

Brendan Byce (left) cellects his trophy from Chris Radford.

The sixth and final round of Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s Autumn Trophy was a pairs competition, with one to score on the odd numbered holes and both to score on the even numbered holes.

In first were Ben Turner and Ryan Tilley with 63 points, ahead of second-place Fraser Jones and Paul Heaver with 59 points.

Liam Wright and Ray Catton finished third with 56 points.

Nearest the Pin was won by Neil Eaves.

The overall winner of the Autumn Trophy, using a maximum of four scores from the six competitions played, was Brendan Boyce with 36 points, winning by a point from Ray Catton.