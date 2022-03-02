Bentleys cruise to victory at Melton Mowbray Monday Mingles

The island on the 18th has been planted.

David and Janety Bentley came out on top at the Monday Mingles at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.

They recorded nett 35.8.

In second with nett 36.6 were James and Nancy Denny with Haydn and Liz Snow third (nett 38.0).

There was a tie for the best fourball with Denis Dayman and Alison Gatward plus James and Nancy Denny level with David and Janet Bentley plus Steve Harrison and Liz Clark on nett 76.0