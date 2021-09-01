A hole in one and two titles - a week to remember for Stoke Rochford's birthday boy Greg Ewart

Golf news.

Stoke Rochford's Greg Ewart had a week to remember.

On Saturday he had a hole in one, Wednesday was his birthday and he celebrated by winning the Stoke Seniors Invitation - and then on Thursday with Mick Rance became this year's pairs champions.

The final of the Stoke Rochford Seniors' Pairs Knockout proved to be a fiercely fought contest.

Brian Ayto and his partner Martin Billson went three up when Brian chipped in on the 14th hole.

Ewart and Mick Rance fought back to level after 18 holes and then went on to win on the second extra hole, Rance winning the event for the second time after success 10 years ago.

Stoke Rochford Seniors Invitation results: 1 Greg Ewart & Richard Haines (Melton Mowbray GC) 43pts; 2 Steven Lemmon & Paul Selby (Belton Park GC) 42 pts ocb; 3 Barry Coop & Ralf Topping (Erewash Valley GC) 42 pts; Nearest the pin 12th - Michael Graves (Burghill Valley GC); 17th - Tony Brough (Oakmere GC).

Stoke Rochford Seniors were beaten 5-3 at Spalding GC.

On a fine day, the match was played in good spirit on an excellent Spalding course.

The home side we’re looking to reverse their loss at Stoke Rochford earlier in the year.

An excellent after match was provided and enjoyed by all.