Generation games at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Enjoying the fun.

More than 40 parents and children turned out on a beautiful sunny day as the club continues to put the stoppages brought on by Covid behind them and look forward to an exciting summer of tennis.

After being placed into teams by head coach Di Burdett, those competing battled away for four hours, playing a number of games including short tennis doubles, unihoc and football.

There was also a quiz, a tower building project and team relays to be competed for.

The winners show off their trophy.

Several teams were in with a chance of coming out on top going into the final activity of the day - the commando team relay race.

This featured sprinting, slipping through hoops, jumping hurdles, climbing under windbreaks and all whilst the competitors carried a cup of water in an attempt to collect the most water for their team.

A mid-morning break for refreshments, with the youngsters’ mums looking after the drinks, plus a barbecue and the ever-successful cake stall, kept the day running along smoothly.

After nearly four hours of dramatic, exciting competition with fun always the main ingredient, the Dudman-Millbank family were triumphant.

They recorded a score of 118, just eight points ahead of their closest challengers.

The winning team were represented dad Steve, mum Tessa and brothers Leo and Harry.

It was another super day with parents and children working together whilst having fun and, much to the delight of organiser, Di Burdett and club coaches Brent Horobin and Ryan Parmar.

Huge thanks once again go to Tessa Millbank, Sarah Culpan, Sarah Smith and Laura Fretwell for their superb support during the event and organising of the club’s huge raffle effort which brought in a massive £3,000-plus towards the installation of water to the clubhouse.