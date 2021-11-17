Games victory for Belvoir Vale ladies
Club news
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:04 pm
The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team won on games in their close match against Rutland TC in the Leicestershire Winter League.
Penelope Wray and partner Rachel Holliday won 6-1, 6-0 and lost 4-6 and 4-6 while teammates Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark lost 3-6, 5-7 and won 6-1 and 6-2.
The contest was tied at 4-4.
However, the close nature of the losing sets played into Belvoir Vale’s hands as they recorded a 40-29 victory on games won.