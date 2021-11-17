Games victory for Belvoir Vale ladies

By Duncan Browne
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:03 pm
The ladies' seconds.

The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team won on games in their close match against Rutland TC in the Leicestershire Winter League.

Penelope Wray and partner Rachel Holliday won 6-1, 6-0 and lost 4-6 and 4-6 while teammates Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark lost 3-6, 5-7 and won 6-1 and 6-2.

The contest was tied at 4-4.

However, the close nature of the losing sets played into Belvoir Vale’s hands as they recorded a 40-29 victory on games won.

