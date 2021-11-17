Games victory for Belvoir Vale ladies

The ladies' seconds.

The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s ladies’ second team won on games in their close match against Rutland TC in the Leicestershire Winter League.

Penelope Wray and partner Rachel Holliday won 6-1, 6-0 and lost 4-6 and 4-6 while teammates Debbie Clarke and Priscilla Godsmark lost 3-6, 5-7 and won 6-1 and 6-2.

The contest was tied at 4-4.