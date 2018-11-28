Gaddesby Gallop entries open as pre-Christmas race draws closer

Have your say

Entries are open for the popular pre-Christmas cross country race, the Gaddesby Gallop, as they look to attract a record field for the secnd year running.

For many runners, the Gallop is their final race of the year and a festive celebration, with most donning Santa hats to tackle the 5.25-mile course.

It takes place on Saturday, December 22, from 11am, with registration sat Gaddesby Village Hall from 9.30am on the day.

As well as plenty of mud, runners also have to tackle a brook, dewpond and drainage pipe.

Wreake Runners have added their support to this year’s race by helping to register it with UK Athletics, meaning all affiliated runners can enter for a reduced fee of £8 on presentation of their English Athletics membership card.

Entry for non-affiliated runners costs £10.

For more information, go to the Gaddesby Gallop Facebook page.