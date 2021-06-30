Frustrating week for Melton Tennis Club teams

Tennis news. Photo: Getty Images

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies' Second team travelled to nearby neighbours Hamilton in their Division Two match and came a real cropper, losing out by a 9-0 scoreline.

With Covid, injuries and unavailability hitting the team and then added to this regulars being tied to the club's first team they were further hit on the morning of the fixture, losing a player to an injury sustained at school which meant a trip to the Royal Infirmary.

Jenny Golland, injured for most of the season, came out to help her teammates out, but the home side were in excellent form and fully deserved their bragging rights on the night and

finished as worthy winners on the night.

The Men’s Second team also went down when they travelled to nearby Oakham Firsts for their top-of-the-table clash in Division 3B and lost out by a 3-6 scoreline.

Again the club were hit by injuries and then an unfortunate mix up with travel arrangements resulted in lost rubbers.

Simon Hawthorne and Neil Johnson played well for their two wins and Jake Beagle teamed up with John Sturmey to collect a single win.