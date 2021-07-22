Four wins from four for Melton TC Ladies' Vets

The Ladies' Vets team.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs Ladies' over 40s team made it four out of four in Division Six, making themselves early league leaders.

The team entertained Charnwood 1V and ran out 6-2 winners with Jill Woods and Sarah Medcalf (6-3 & 6-0, 5-7 & 7-6) and Bridget Ingle and Jo Anderson (6-3 & 6-4, 6-2 & 3-6) collecting three wins each.

The team then entertained Hinckley Thirds and turned in a convincing performance to take the points with an 8-0 win.

Skipper Alison Stone teamed up with Jenny Golland and they romped away with their four sets for just the loss of three games (6-0 & 6-0, 6-3 & 6-0).

At second pairing Bridget Ingle and Jo Anderson also collected a maximum four wins (6-0 & 6-0, 7-5 & 6-2) to send the team to the top of the Division.

The Men's first team are finding the going tough in the Premier Division and found little to cheer about when they entertained reigning champions Carisbrooke A, going down 8-1.

Despite the final score the home side were involved in several tie breaks and overall gave a good performance with teenager Gabriel Johnson and Tom Ellis taking the solitary win and losing out in a tie break as well.

Results: R. Parmar & J. Sturmey 7-8, 1-8, 5-8; T. Rowe & S. Hawthorne 4-8, 4-8, 3-8; G. Johnson & T. Ellis 8-7, 7-8, 4-8.

The Men's Second team, following their super start to the season, have been badly affected by players being tied to the first team.

Despite showing an improvement they went down to a narrow 5-4 defeat at home to Leicestershire D in their Division 3B encounter.

Jake Beagle and Ollie Aley collected two wins with Neil Johnson and Tom Dryell and Jimmi Cox and Jason Wheatley collecting one win apiece.

Results: J. Beagle & O. Aley 8-5, 8-5, 5-8; N. Johnson & T. Dryel 8-4, 5-8, 3-8; J. Cox & J. Wheatley 8-5, 5-8, 5-8.

Thursday night saw the visit of local Sports Shop Melton Sports and Head UK, who arranged a play test evening at the club.

Blessed with a beautiful evening junior players from the ages of five to 18, social senior players plus club team players all turned out to try out the Head racket range.

With a barbecue available the evening was superbly attended with well over 100 try out the rackets during the evening.