A unique porcelain trophy made for the Hungarian Grand Prix was smashed following the race on Sunday. Lando Norris was seen laughing with race winner Max Verstappen after he accidentally broke the trophy whilst standing on the podium.

The trophy reportedly took six months to make and cost an eye-watering five-figure sum. Fortunately the company behind the design had a contingency plan in place should one of the trophies be broken.

On-track action failed to provide much excitement during Sunday’s race, but Lando Norris gave fans some entertainment on the podium. After Verstappen, Norris and Sergio Perez were presented with their trophies, the drivers participated in the traditional champagne spray.

Norris has a trademark podium celebration, where he bangs his champagne bottle onto the podium, which causes it to spray out of the top. However, the English driver got himself into a sticky situation after his celebration caused Verstappen’s trophy to fall and smash on the floor.

The 23-year-old nervously looked back as he stepped over the trophy before he was seen laughing off the incident with the 25-year-old Belgium-born driver. McLaren has since issued an apology on social media on behalf of Norris as it shared photos of the broken trophy.

According to Hungarian F1 journalist Sandor Meszaros, all trophies for the race were handmade by Herend Porcelain Manufactory, and took approximately six months to make. The trophies cost around £34,577 (€40,000), with the company’s CEO sharing that they had a plan in case one of the trophies was broken. Herend’s CEO Attila Simon said: "We are ready to react, no worries."

Verstappen didn’t appear angered by Norris’ accident, with the pair seen laughing on the podium. After the race, Norris joked: "Max just placed it too close to the edge. It fell over, I guess. Not my problem, it’s his.

"That’s Max’s trophy. Mine is in perfect shape. I happily broke it! I was annoyed I was P2."

The first place trophy was seen in pieces after the Hungarian Grand Prix

The pair were then seen alongside each other in the media pen as they spoke to Sky F1. Verstappen confronted Norris and asked: “You said it was my fault?