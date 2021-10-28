Former tennis pro aids Melton Mowbray's Sumitra

Ryan Parmar, Sumitra Fox and Daniel Marco

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club were delighted to welcome former Spanish professional Daniel Marco to the club.

Daniel - who was born in Tangier and whose father was a competitive swimmer - moved to Marbella in 1986, where he was based during his professional career.

He reached a career highest ranking of 184 in the world during his years as a pro.

Daniel’s impressive highlights include winning a Challenger Tournament in Bogota, Colombia, in 1992.

In the same year, he defeated former world number one and two-time US Open winner Pat Rafter in the Sevilla Challenger tournament.

Daniel’s visit to Melton saw him team up with club coach Ryan Parmar to work with club member Sumitra Fox, as she was preparing for an upcoming tournament at West Bridgford.

Daniel commented that to team up with Ryan had worked really well and he was full of praise for the club’s young coach.

Sumitra now plays regularly in the over 40s ITF circuit and her current European ranking sees her placed at number 18.

Her latest results have seen her record two wins and one loss on artificial grass surfaces and four wins and four losses on artificial or clay courts.