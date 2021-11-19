Youngsters enjoy success at football competition

Waltham celebrate.

Waltham-on-the-Wolds CE Primary School and Redmile CE Primary school came out on top in the Melton & Belvoir Primary Schools Girls football tournament, held at Asfordby.

In the year three and four event, Waltham secured victory without conceding a single goal across the six matches and scoring 20-plus goals.

The year five and six competition saw 11 schools take part in the well-organised event.

The Redmile team.

Redmile battled to a 0-0 draw in their opening group match against Bottesford before winning their remaining three matches to top the group, conceding just one goal.

Next up were the semi-finals where they defeated Brownlow 1-0.

The final saw an extremely tight re-match with Bottesford.

Both teams gave their all but with the score line 0-0 after extra-time it was down to a penalty shootout to separate the two sides.

Redmiles’ ability to stay calm and resilient saw them across the finishing line.

Redmile qualified to represent Melton & Belvoir at the Danone Schools football finals later in November.

Mrs Hopkins, executive head teacher of both schools, said “I am thrilled that both teams have done so well.

“I am extremely proud of them and very grateful to all the organisers and sports teachers who have made this opportunity to compete possible.