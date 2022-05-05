Young local talent remains Holwell Sports' priority as they celebrate 120th anniversary

Holwell Sports want to continue backing young talent. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The club - who are celebrating their 120th anniversary - endured a frustrating second half to the 2021-22 campaign.

However, points picked up and already on the board ensured the club secured their United Counties League Division One status as they finished the season three points clear of third-bottom Graham Street Prims.

As attention now turns to next season, manager Neil Miller says the plan remains to invest in the future.

"We've had a conversation about what next season looks like," he told The Times.

"We're not a club that wants to throw a significant amount of money at it to the detriment of the club."

The reshaping of the non-league pyramid saw a number of new sides moved into the UCL Division One last season, with sixth-place Aylestone Park the only side in the top 10 who played in the league the previous season.

But despite this new-look competition, Holwell will stick to their guns.

Miller added: "There are big hitters in this league. Not just money, but big strong lads.

"When I look at the Radford team, Hucknall team, even the Hinckley team, they are big, big strong lads.

"Do we want to go down that same route and spend that amount of money? Absolutely not. That's absolutely not what the model of the club is.

"We want to bring through local young talent that puts smiles on people's faces.

"I think we can bring in players that add quality, but they will be local young talented lads that can help us climb the table up to where we need to be."

Sports, founded in 1902 as Holwell Works, are holding a birthday bash at Welby Road on Saturday from 9am.