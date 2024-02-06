Winless run goes on for Melton Town in defeat at in-form Loughborough Students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melton were the better team from the kick off and as early as the seventh minute a loose backpass to their keeper saw Palmer racing onto the clearance and a panicked Larsen smash the ball against the Melton striker, which had the ball missing the post by inches.

Loughborough were dangerous on the break and a Morales flicked header saw Harrison make an easy save.

But in the 13th minute another quick break had Morales going clear on goal and slotting the ball past the Melton keeper.

Tom Wakley - hit the post in defeat at Loughborough Students.

Melton almost got back on terms when Wakley went down the wing and sent in a low cross which saw Palmer stretching for the ball, missing by inches and the ball skimmed the far post.

Then on the half hour the hosts doubled their lead when a quick ball out of defence found Josh Wicks, who used his pace to go clear of the defence, round the keeper and place the ball into the open net.

The game was very even in open play but the youthful pace of the students caused Melton problems.

In the 53rd minute Fountain went on a run to the edge of the area before a powerful effort which saw Harrison making a great save.

Hayes had a good shot from 20 yards out which again worked Harrison.

Melton started to get on top and their pressure nearly brought rewards when a corner was met by the head of Wakley, who saw the ball smack the post.

Hayes again caused problems when his turn and shot needed to be blocked on the line.

This was good performance from Melton but the Students were clinical and deservedly took the three points.