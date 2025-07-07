Walking football tournament to be held at Melton Town this weekend

By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:38 BST
Melton Town's Sign Right Park stadiumplaceholder image
Melton Town's Sign Right Park stadium
A festival of walking football is being hosted by Melton Town Football Club at the weekend.

Teams from the area and around the country will be converging on Sign Right Park, off Burton Street, for the tournament.

The action starts at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday and the bar will be open for refreshments throughout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is free to go and watch and lots of family-friendly entertainment is promised.

There will be live music in the bar on Saturday from 6.30pm with a performance by Free Spirit Band.

The weekend kicks off with an exciting pre-season friendly on Friday evening, when Melton Town host local rivals Holwell Sports FC at 7.45pm.

Melton Town manager Tom Manship commented: “It should be a real festival of football this weekend.

"Hopefully we will get lots of supporters down for the friendly on Friday and then people come along over the weekend to enjoy the walking football tournament.”

Related topics:Tom ManshipMelton Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice