Walking football tournament to be held at Melton Town this weekend
Teams from the area and around the country will be converging on Sign Right Park, off Burton Street, for the tournament.
The action starts at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday and the bar will be open for refreshments throughout.
It is free to go and watch and lots of family-friendly entertainment is promised.
There will be live music in the bar on Saturday from 6.30pm with a performance by Free Spirit Band.
The weekend kicks off with an exciting pre-season friendly on Friday evening, when Melton Town host local rivals Holwell Sports FC at 7.45pm.
Melton Town manager Tom Manship commented: “It should be a real festival of football this weekend.
"Hopefully we will get lots of supporters down for the friendly on Friday and then people come along over the weekend to enjoy the walking football tournament.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.