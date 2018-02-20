Walking football launches at Melton Sports Village

People across the borough are being invited to celebrate the launch of a new sport in Melton on Thursday.

Everyone Active launches walking football sessions at Melton Sports Village, hoping to give over 50s a chance to become more active, and make new friends.

Walking football is a slower-paced and low-impact version of the sport in a safe and injury-free environment.

Sessions will take place every Thursday at Melton Sports Village from 4pm, and Everyone Active is offering a free taster session for people to try out the sport for the first time.

Matt Hopkins, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “Walking Football is a fantastic sport that is accessible for everyone in the local community.

“It provides an opportunity for people who are later on in their sporting careers to meet new people and get active in a fun and sociable way.”

* To find out more, call Melton Sports Village on (01664) 481188 or visit www.everyoneactive.com/melton-sports-village