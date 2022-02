New loanees could boost Melton Town FC this weekend

News you can trust since 1859

Holwell Sports boss Miller targets 10 points to secure survival... beginning with table toppers Hinckley

Football left Paul Anderson isolated, maligned and in need of counselling, but he can’t imagine life without it

"It's the right time!" Former Nottingham Forest, Mansfield Town and Ipswich Town winger Paul Anderson fulfils longstanding promise as he joins Melton Town

England call-up for veteran Melton goalkeeper in landmark match

Campaigns concluded with defeats for Melton Mowbray TC sides

Campaigns concluded with defeats for Melton Mowbray TC sides

Muggleton wants Melton Town to show ruthless streak

VIDEO: Tom Manship hails 'great reaction' after Melton Town draw with Loughborough Students

New loanees could boost Melton Town FC this weekend

See his reaction here.

Town bounced back from last weekend's 4-2 defeat to Leicester Nirvana.

Melton Town manager Tom Manship called it a 'great reaction' as his side drew 3-3 with Loughborough Students at Sign Right Park.