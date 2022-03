Provisional list of teams for the Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic anounced

Asfordby facing two crunch matches in title race this week

Melton Mowbray Golf Club set for Race to Woodhall Spa final

Melton Mowbray FC set to play first fixture at new home

An interview with Iman Barlow: 'I want to be remembered as the greatest'

Bestwick looking for three points as Melton Town and Boston meet for second time in fortnight

Holwell Sports host in-form Clifton All Whites looking for much-needed win

Grove youngsters show off new kit

VIDEO: Tom Manship frustrated by Melton Town's defeat at Boston

Here he reacts to the contest...

Tom Manship was left frustrated as two late goals saw Melton Town beaten a Boston .