Can Holwell Sports shock highflying Belper this weekend?

Melton bowler Les Gillett knocks favourite out of world championships

News you can trust since 1859

Melton bowler Les Gillett knocks favourite out of world championships

Melton bowler Les Gillett set to rise into world's top 10

New parkrun launches at Belvoir Castle - report and pictures

Melton Rugby Club show dogged spirit, but lack of match fitness catches up with side

World Bowls Championships: Les Gillett stuns Alex Marshall to reach last eight

Can Holwell Sports shock highflying Belper this weekend?

Melton Town secured a 4-1 home win against Heather St John's courtesy of goals from Tom Harris, Sam Beaver, Jesse Hammond and Ryan Calver.