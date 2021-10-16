VIDEO: Melton Town matchwinner Zak Munton reacts to three points at Holbeach United

Melton Town's Zak Munton scored the only goal of the game as they left 10-man Holbeach United with three UCL Premier North points.

Jack Keeble was dismissed for the Tigers before Munton netted the winner, Melton making it seven points from three weekends in Lincolnshire.

In the UCL Division One, Holwell Sports were beaten 4-0 at Hinckley.