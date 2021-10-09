VIDEO: Melton Town boss Tom Manship reacts to 2-2 draw at Sleaford Town
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 7:59 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 8:00 pm
Melton Town had to settle for a draw at Sleaford Town in the UCL Premier North.
Ryan Rushen met a long Charlie Ward ball to head over onrushing keeper Billy Harrison and put the Greens ahead at Eslaforde Park.
But visitors Melton turned the game on its head following neat finishes from Zak Munton and Ryan Robbins.
However, Will Rawdon met Ryan Clarke's flick on to level in the 89th minute.
Holwell Sports' winning run in Division was ended at Hucknall Town.
Ian Bitmead scored in a 3-1 defeat.