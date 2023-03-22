​Two wins put Reds in fourth

Kairo Edwards-John scores against Eastwood. Photo by Mark Woolterton.

​On Saturday, they overcame visitors Eastwood CFC 4-0, before then winning 3-0 at Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s game saw Kairo Edwards-John take centre stage with a hat-trick for Melton, with Syme Mulvany netting the other goal.

Tuesday then saw arguably Melton’s most complete display of the season as they eased past Deeping.

Edwards-John was on target again, this time from the spot after his shot had been handled just six minutes in.

Deeping barely had time to regroup before finding themselves 2-0 down. A throw-in on the right was only half cleared, where it fell to Toby Fura in acres of spaces just outside the box who thundered the ball home.

With just under 20 minutes to play, Melton secured the three points with an inspired moment of genius from Mulvany. The lively winger picked up possession just inside his own half, and spotting how far keeper Daniel George was out of his goal, attempted an audacious lob that was in from the moment it left his boat. The Deeping keeper made a valiant effort as he scrambled to get back, but their was no keeping Mulvany’s deft strike out of the net.

Melton sit fourth with a game in hand on third-placed Quorn.