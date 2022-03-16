Two wins put Asfordby in pole position

Andy Melville.

Asfordby faced their crunch games this week knowing that two wins would put them in pole position for the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League end of season run-in.

Two wins is what they got.

On Saturday they won 4-0 at basement side Loughborough FC with Charlie Richards grabbing a brace and Dolton Taylor and Ryan Page getting on the scoresheet.

Tuesday night saw them travel to second-place Kirby Muxloe Reserves and scored in both halves for a 2-0 to send them four points clear at the top.

Andy Melville scored in the first half while top scorer Brandon Hands got his 12th of the season in the second. Asfordby face third place Sporting Markfield on Saturday.

Holwell Sports travel to Saffron Dynamo, looking for a vital victory on Saturday.

A 2-0 defeat to Clifton All Whites saw Sports slip to within six points of the UCL Division One drop zone at the weekend.