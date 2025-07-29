Two late Clipstone goals sink Holwell Sports in season opener

Holwell Sports began the new UCL Division One season with a 4-2 away defeat at last season's play-off side Clipstone as they were undone by two late, late goals on Saturday.

Assistant manager Ian Bitmead said: “There were lots of positives to take out of the game, but also lots of lessons to be learnt.

“Thank you to all the green and gold for the support - it really means a lot.”

The game saw a balanced first 20 minutes with Holwell probably just edging it on both possession and quality on the ball until the 22nd minute when Luke Bacon opened the scoring with a composed finish, giving Clipstone early control.

Holwell's Joey Keaveny at Clipstone.

Holwell did maintain pressure but couldn’t find an equaliser with Joey Keaveny blazing one over the bar from eight yards out, Clipstone taking a slim lead into half-time with all still to play for

Holwell responded after the break with an equaliser in the 56th minute, catching Clipstone off guard at the back.

Soloman was causing problems and with his blistering pace and tricky footwork opened up the Cobras’ back line time after time and he eventually got his rewards with a delightful pass into Keaveny, who made no mistake drilling the ball home past the stranded keeper.

Holwell were now on top and showing real composure on the ball with Clipstone chasing shadows at times.

On 67 minutes Holwell struck again in a similar style with Jake O Riley making it 2-1, silencing the home crowd much to the delight of the Holwell faithful.

But Clipstone were not finished and in the 71st minute drama unfolded as Bacon was brought down in the box by Holwell keeper Alfie Hoskins when an attempt to get the ball left him going straight through Bacon, leaving the referee no choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Jack Thatcher stepped up and coolly slotted away the spot kick to level the scores.

However, in the 89th minute Kyle Bacon raced the length of the pitch, smashing home from inside the box to reclaim the lead.

With Holwell now chasing an equaliser and committing men forward, Clipstone went up the other end and a reckless tackle by Isaac Hutton brought down Thatcher in the box, earning a yellow and conceding a second penalty.

Thatcher made no mistake, securing his brace and putting the result beyond doubt.

After a midweek game at Clifton All Whites, Holwell are at home to Dronfield Town on Saturday.