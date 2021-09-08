Three wins in a row for Holwell Sports

Three in a row for Holwell Sports. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Holwell Sports made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over Blackstones.

Tom Pope and Ian Bitmead were the matchwinners in Tuesday night's victory, which moved Sports up to 13th in the United Counties League Division One table.

The victory comes hot on the heels of the weekend's 4-1 home win against Borrowash Victoria.

Junior Gaskin put Holwell ahead in the third minute before George Bosworth grabbed a brace and Harry Allcock also found the net.