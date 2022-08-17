Mason Lee was among those to hit the target at Eastwood.

Tom Manship’s side now hold the only perfect record in the division and lie second in the table, a point behind Loughborough Students who have played a game more.

Melton got off to a fast start and Zak Munton had the first shot on target from either side, forcing a good save from Alex Graham after Toby Fura fed him from deep.

It had been a fairly scrappy match for the first half an hour with both sides looking laboured in the oppressive heat, but the pattern for the rest of the match was set when Ayleal Dill was shown a straight red for the hosts with what was a dangerous looking foul.

With the hosts reduced to ten for the remaining 53 minutes, Melton took full advantage, passing the ball around confidently and forcing short-handed Eastwood to chase in very difficult conditions.

Sam Beaver smacked an effort off the inside of the post as Melton wrestled complete control of possession.

The deadlock was eventually broken just before half time, when Beaver was again in an advanced position, making no mistake this time as he fired in to the bottom corner.

Things went from bad to worse for the Red Badgers in the second-half when captain Jared Holmes said too much and was sent to the sin bin, reducing the home side to nine men for ten minutes.

It didn’t take long for Melton to take full advantage as Munton unleashed a rocket in to the top corner from outside the box in the 65th minute.

Munton then turned provider as Mason Lee latched on to his through ball and beat Graham, despite the keeper getting a hand to his effort.

There was still time for Melton to add a fourth as Graham spilled a Syme Mulvaney effort at the feet of Tom Wakley who turned the ball in to complete a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Melton now prepare to host Deeping Rangers on Saturday in a fixture that has been brought forward due to Town not being involved in the FA Cup.

*Holwell Sports’ tough start to the season continued with a 3-0 defeat at home to Aylestone Park.