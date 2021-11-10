"There's a real buzz!" Melton Town set date for Sports Village homecoming

The new-look surface.

Melton Town will officially return to their Sports Village home on November 23.

United Counties League Premier Division North rivals Newark will be the visitors under the floodlights for the first contest at the stadium since the club’s international-standard 3G surface was laid.

“It’s fantastic, there’s a real buzz and energy about the place,” said manager Tom Manship.

“We’re proud of it as a club to bring this type of facility to Melton Mowbray, it’s been long overdue and we can’t wait to play our games and train on there.”

The new pitch has passed numerous tests to be awarded FIFA 2* certification, putting it at the same level as artificial surfaces which host top competitive international matches.

Manship is adamant the new state-of-the-art surface will benefit the whole club, not just the first team.

“We want to offer the best surface. The youth players coming through, we want to give Melton Mowbray youngsters something to aspire to,” he added.

“We’re trying to grow the first team and give the kids something to aim for and one day represent Melton Town.

“Training’s going to be consistent and we’re going to be training on the pitch we play on which makes a massive difference.

“We’ve been hitting and bobbing for training surfaces in the last coupe of years. Hopefully, this will spring us to the next level.”