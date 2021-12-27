Tennis for all at Melton Mowbray TC

All smiles at the latest tournament.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club took another step towards their future aims to create a more inclusive tennis club when they ran their pre-Christmas Adult session and Disability group together, playing a doubles team tournament.

Sixteen players of all abilities turned out on a murky Saturday afternoon but it did not affect the spirit of the day with lots of laughter along with well contested sets the order of the day.

Captains for the day were Bridget Ingle and Val White, both promoted as it was considered that the men had not shaped up well enough in previous weeks.

The first two rounds saw the match hanging in the balance with wins for Michelle Heaton and Andrew Corden, Bridget Ingle and Phil White and Liam Morrison and Michelle to put Bridget’s team in front before Val White and Thomas Corden, Paul Heaton and Mo Reza and Dave Owen and Toby Howe levelled the scores.

Val’s team then hit a purple patch with Chris Howe and Paul Heaton, Val and Dave, Neil Ingle and Toby, Dave and Paul and Chris and Mo clinching wins to put them eight four ahead.

Into the final countdown with Bridget’s team now needing to take the traditional game of Bog Off to give them a draw and at least a share of the The Christmas spoils.

Despite being a one off game, the game ebbed and flowed both ways with first Val’s team having the chance to take the honours then Bridget’s team battling back from the brink to have their chances.

Finally after 15 minutes Bridget’s team took the game and with it a share of the spoils to round off a super year.