Table-topping Asfordby pull off cup upset... club's first-ever girls' team make debut

Asfordby's under eights Superstars.

A brilliant two weeks football for Asfordby was topped off by knocking Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division Ellistown out of the Everards Tiger League Cup.

Last Saturday saw the visit of second place Kirby Muxloe Reserves to Hoby Road for a very tough game.

Sam Allen slotted home a second half penalty to give Asfordby a very narrow but much wanted win to extend their lead at the top of Division One.

Sam Allen.

This Saturday Asfordby travelled to Premier Division side Ellistown and the away side took the lead through Brandon Hands on eight minutes after a shot had hit the crossbar and it was tapped in from close range.

Ellistown got a headed equaliser on 30 minutes from a corner to make it 1-1.

Hands scored again to put Asfordby ahead slotting home after going through the defence.

The second half was all about keeping the ball and trying to break each other down and - even though Asfordby went down to 10 men for the final 10 minutes - they held out to ensure an impressive victory and a place in the quarter finals.

Asfordby’s Development team welcomed Northfield Emeralds Development to Hoby Road on Saturday grabbing a 2-2 draw to keep them in third place in Division Three of the County League.

Asfordby FC’s first ever girls team play their first game.

The under eights Superstars took on Asfordby’s under seven Lions in a friendly which all enjoyed with some lovely football being played by the youngsters.