Storm Dennis: Melton Town’s big clash postponed and Garthorpe point-to-point opener off

The sporting schedules were left badly-affected for the second weekend running by UK winter storms.

Left reeling by Ciara, the football and rugby schedules were wrecked by Storm Dennis.

This weekend’s opening point-to-point meeting of the season at Garthorpe, due to be staged on Sunday, has already been called off with the track unfit for racing.

The Cottesmore meet will not be rearranged and the next meeting will be the Belvoir fixture on Sunday, March 29.

Our biggest football casualty of last weekend was in United Counties League Division One where third-placed Melton Town had been due to visit leaders Long Buckby.

The match has been rearranged for Wednesday, March 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Holwell’s trip to Northampton Sileby Rangers also fell victim to the conditions, and will now be played on Tuesday, March 31.

It was the latest in a long line of postponements for both teams, with Melton still to play 15 games before the end of April, while Holwell have 16 outstanding - the most in the division.

Melton face another big promotion clash on Saturday, weather permitting, when they host fifth-placed Irchester at Melton Sports Village (ko 3pm).

Holwell are due to visit Huntingdon on Saturday (ko 3pm) and host Harrowby United in another rearranged fixture on Tuesday (ko 7.45pm).

Asfordby FC also have a big backlog of matches in Senior League Premier after their Hoby Road ground was left under big pools of floodwater.

They hope it will be fit in time for Saturday’s home match with FC GNG (ko 3pm).

The rugby programme was also decimated, but Melton RFC First XV’s big relegation scrap was the only fixture in their league to be played.