The fixture had already been postponed twice earlier in the season because Melton’s 3G pitch was unplayable.

When it finally kicked off at the third time of asking, there was already plenty of snow on the pitch, more falling and more forecast.

But the Poachers made light of the blizzard conditions to go into the interval 3-0 up, thanks to a double strike from Jordan Nuttell and a goal from George Hobbins.

The Melton pitch before the game was abandoned. Photo: Chris Chapman.

A tractor was summoned at the break to clear some of the snow so the rest of the match could be played – only for the officials to decide to call it off, much to the bemusement of many observers, particularly those with the visiting team.

Boston fans took to social media to criticise the handling of the game, calling it "farcical", "a joke" and a "shocking decision".

Kevin Oxford said on Twitter: "Three up only for the game to be called off, so much for all weather pitches."

Marc Webber added: "This is a shocking decision by the United Counties officials. Where’s the money coming from to fund the rearranged fixture?"

Roger Smith said: "Boston were giving Melton a lesson on how to play in those conditions. Think it was farcical not to try."

And Matthew Goy said: "What a joke, did the ref not see the weather reports?"

Melton fans, however, agreed the game should have been abandoned, with one – Matt – saying: “Referee made correct decision, struggled to see the game in first half. Awful.”

Another said: “What a relief .. I was freezing to death in the little wooden stand. I don't think we're ever destined to get the Boston game played.”